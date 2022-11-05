FORT MILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Political interest groups like Fort Mill Liberal Resisterhood and York County Reaganites were formed to help those who needed a little guidance on who to vote for during the midterm elections.

They’re mainly focusing on school board candidates — normally a non-partisan race.

“We have noticed that in other races that when groups organize, they’re able to magnify the power of their vote so we wanted to be able to do that, particularly at this important time.,” said Jeannie Haubert, an administrator for the Fort Mill Liberal Resisterhood Facebook page.

Haubert says the group was formed after the 2016 election to give left-leaning neighbors in Fort Mill a place to share their perspectives and values. The group endorsed four candidates for the Fort Mill School Board: Nichell Newton, Lipi Pratt, Brandi Brant Jansen and Wayne Bouldin.

She says while the group leans Democrat or Liberal, they weren’t looking for only liberal candidates. With 12 candidates on the ballot, Haubert says it may be difficult to navigate who may be the best person for the job.

“It was about finding candidates who we felt like would support all children in our schools and truly all children even the ones who didn’t fit perfectly into the Fort Mill student box,” Haubert said.

She says the group doesn’t want a partisan school board, but they feel slightly backed into a corner that other organizations have made it a political game — where political organizations are working to claim school districts.

The York County Reaganites is another group that endorsed four candidates for Fort Mill School Board (Connie Cullen, Eric Mann, Rachele Julian, and Joe Helms and three candidates for Rock Hill School board (Brent Faulkenberry, Helena Miller , and Pete Nosal).

Mark Herring, a retired Dean from Winthrop University’s library, says the organization was started decades ago after President Ronald Reagan concluded his presidency — they wanted to keep his same ideologies throughout the country.

In terms of education, Herring says Reagan was responsible for “Nation At Risk” — which pointed out how the nation was suffering in K-12 education.

“Unfortunately, in 40 years we have hardly moved the needle at all, and one of the reasons the Reaganites wanted to get involved in finding candidates who would endorse the idea of learning and student learning outcomes and that’s what we were looking for when we were vetting the candidates,” Herring said.

He says although the school board is supposed to be nonpartisan, there are candidates who are running politically left and right.

For the Reaganites, it was about choosing school board candidates that will increase students’ literacy levels, along with other subjects.

“We want them to work on getting teachers to be able to do what we’ve hired them to do and also to move us back to where we were a couple of decades ago in South Carolina,” Herring said. Queen City News reached out to Moms For Liberty, but they declined to interview.