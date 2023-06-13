(QUEEN CITY NEWS) — While Donald Trump is no longer privileged to fly on Air Force One, the former president is still entitled to protection perks for his personal aircraft — and his personal space, by the U.S. Secret Service.

Coined “Trump Force One,” his Boeing 757 is a downgrade from the iconic military version of the Boeing 747, the famed Air Force One. Nevertheless, Trump’s personal plane is qualified for protection under VIP operations. That’s what he’s been traveling in for his arraignment in Miami Tuesday.

This includes a VIP temporary flight restriction, or TFR. It’s a type of NOTAM, or notice to air missions, that provides pilots with critical information regarding flight.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, it’s a restriction on a specified area of airspace due to movement of government VIPs.

While TFRs can pop up and change at a moment’s notice, Tuesday’s VIP temporary flight restriction was in effect from 1:15-5 p.m. Eastern time. The dimensions included the surface up to and including 1,000 feet at a certain radial and distance off the Virginia Key VOR.

The VOR is a ground-based navigation aid near Miami International Airport. This area included Trump’s movement area in a car to the courthouse.