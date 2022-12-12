KERSHAW, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Five children, including a one-year-old infant sitting in a high chair, were inside a Kershaw home when a father shot and killed the mother of four of the children, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your in

Deputies responded to calls regarding the incident around 11:41 a.m. Sunday to a home on West 3rd Street. The caller stated four children from a nearby residence had run to their home stating that their father had shot their mother.

A 34-year-old woman was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on the scene. A one-year-old child was also found inside the home where the shooting took place sitting in a high chair unharmed, according to the sheriff’s report.

Hurley Braddy was immediately identified as the suspect and was arrested. He faces multiple charges including murder. He is being held without bond.

Arrangements are being made for the care of the children, the sheriff said. The children ranged in age from 1 to 16.

“Our hearts hurt for these children and other family members and friends of this victim,” said Sheriff Barry Faile. “At this point in the investigation, we can only guess what sparked such a horrific act of violence in the presence of these children that ended in the shooting death of their mother.”