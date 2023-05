CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Belmont Police will spend Monday working to learn how a KIA SUV ended up in Lake Wylie Sunday night.

Belmont and Gaston County first responders arrived at Loftin Park Boat Launch just before midnight, but there was no boat in sight.

Instead, officers said they found a cold, wet woman and her missing vehicle somewhere just offshore.

A diver located the vehicle, but police said they were still not sure how it got there or if any charges will be filed.