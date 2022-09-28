LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 14-year-old girl who went to Buford High School was struck and killed by a Freightliner tractor Wednesday evening, according to SC Highway Patrol and the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office.

The fatal accident happened at 4:12 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, along Highway 9 and Potter Road, approximately two miles east of Lancaster.

Authorities said a 2005 Freightliner truck tractor was traveling east along Highway 9 when the vehicle hit a 14-year-old girl who was attempting to cross the road.

A forensic autopsy is scheduled for later this week. The incident is being investigated by SCHP and the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office. No further details are available at this time.

*Lancaster County Coroner’s Office does not release the names of minor children.