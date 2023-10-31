LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two children and two adults were airlifted by four separate helicopters to the hospital following a rollover crash in Lancaster County.

Lancaster County Fire Rescue confirms with Queen City News that the single-vehicle crash happened just after 4 p.m. Monday, Oct. 30, near Old Camden Monroe Hwy.

The four helicopters landed at Springhill Baptist Church to receive the four patients.

Lancaster County Fire Rescue said a mother and her two children were ejected from the vehicle during the accident.

All four, who were taken to a trauma center, are all recovering as of Tuesday afternoon.