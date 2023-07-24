ELGIN, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Lancaster County woman is behind bars after drugs were allegedly seized from her home following a sting operation, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say 53-year-old Lisa Mathis of Tram Road in the Elgin community was arrested on Friday, July 24, for drug offenses.

Agents with Lancaster County Multijurisdictional Narcotics Task Force say they bought narcotics from Mathis’s house several times while undercover. A search warrant was then issued for the home.

During the search of the home, Mathis and an adult man, who was not charged, were detained, according to officials. Authorities say they did not have any difficulty implementing the search warrant.

In the search, law enforcement say they found 56 grams of Methamphetamine, 2 grams of suspected Fentanyl and 22.9 grams of suspected Marijuana. Several pills believed to be Oxycodone Hydrochloride, Acetaminophen Hydrochloride, Buprenorphine Hydrochloride (Suboxone) and Alprazolam were also found.

Two digital scales and a .22 rifle were also seized, officials say.

Mathis is charged with the following:

Trafficking Methamphetamine 28-100 Grams

Possession with Intent to Distribute Fentanyl

Possession with Intent to Distribute Oxycodone Hydrochloride

Possession with Intent to Distribute Acetaminophen Hydrochloride

Possession with Intent to Distribute Suboxone

Possession with Intent to Distribute Alprazolam

Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana

Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance in Proximity to the St. Luke United Methodist Church walking trail and ballfields.

She is being held without bond at the Lancaster County Detention Center. Sheriff Barry Faile says the home has been a “hot spot for complaints for a while,” and that “this was a very successful operation.”