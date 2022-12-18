LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A bicyclist was killed in a hit-and-run overnight in Lancaster County, South Carolina State Highway Patrol said Sunday.

Troopers responded to calls regarding the incident around 4:30 a.m. near Springdale Road and Summit Ave. A cyclist, later identified as 59-year-old Lancaster resident Lamont Stewart, was found suffering from injuries and was pronounced dead.

An initial investigation revealed the bicyclist was traveling southbound on Springdale and was struck by an unknown vehicle traveling north and then fled the scene, Highway Patrol said. The vehicle is described as a silver 1998-2005 Chevy S-10 pickup or GMC Sonoma pickup, the coroner’s office said.

Trooper Miller is handling the case for Highway Patrol and anyone with information should contact Highway Patrol at 888-274-6372.