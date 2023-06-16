The fourth Costco in metro Charlotte could be built in South Carolina. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Costco could join a massive mixed-use development in Indian Land.

The national wholesaler project from developer C4 OP Owner LLC had its first read at the June 12 Lancaster County Council Meeting. It is proposed 28 acres along northbound U.S. 521 near the intersection with Possum Hollow Road.

A rezoning from Light Industrial to Regional Business would pave the way for the project, including the store and a gas station. The project was recommended for approval at the May Planning Commission meeting with a vote of 5-1. County staff also recommends approval.

The parcel would be surrounded by The Exchange, a 132-acre mixed-use development approved to build more than 700 multifamily units and more than 100,000 square feet of commercial space. Lancaster Interim Planning Director Allison Hardin said this would allow many people to ride a bike or golf cart or even walk to the store.

Hardin noted that The Exchange developer Crosland Southeast promised to hold this property for Light Industrial for future development during its rezoning last year.

County documents show that this document has not been achieved yet, but the planning staff believes “that it is achievable before Third Reading of County Council.”

Hardin said no tax incentive agreements existed between Costco and local municipalities.

The Costco would be the fourth in the Charlotte metro, joining south Charlotte, Matthews and Mooresville.

There will be two more reads before the project is approved.