INDIAN LAND, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A customer accidentally discharged their weapon at a Walmart in South Carolina and then fled, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.

Deputies responded to calls regarding the incident Wednesday night at the Walmart on Lancaster Highway 521.

An initial investigation revealed that there was an apparent accidental gun discharge from a weapon the customer was carrying inside the store. The customer then proceeded to flee the scene, deputies reported.

A single shot was fired and no injuries were reported, according to the sheriff’s office.

The customer has yet to be identified, however, the sheriff’s office says this remains an active investigation.