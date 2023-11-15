LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A deputy and K-9 are being evaluated after they were involved in a multi-vehicle crash in Lancaster County, the sheriff’s office said.

The wreck, which happened just after 9 a.m. Wednesday at U.S. 521 and Possum Hollow Road, involved a Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office patrol unit and two other vehicles.

The sheriff’s office tells Queen City News that a deputy was transported to the hospital and their K-9 was sent to the vet to be checked out.

It’s unknown at this time how many other people were involved in this multi-vehicle wreck and the extent of their injuries. QCN has reached out to SC Highway Patrol for further information.