LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A driver has died from their injuries after crashing their car, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 20, troopers say a 1995 Jeep Wrangler was driving north on Rocky River Road when they ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected and flipped over on the left side of the road.

According to authorities, the driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the car. They were taken to MUSC Lancaster but died the next day from their injuries.