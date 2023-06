LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A driver died Monday in a head-on collision with a tow truck in southern Lancaster County, authorities said.

According to SCHP, a driver of a 2000 Chevrolet pickup truck was traveling southbound on Fork Hill Road around noon June 26. It crossed over the center lane and collided with a 2022 Dodge tow truck.

The driver of the Chevy died on scene; the tow truck driver was not injured.

The incident is being investigated by SCHP.