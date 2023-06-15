LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A new budget presented to the Lancaster City Council shows there won’t be any new taxes for city residents in next year’s budget.

“It was a little bit of a happy accident,” said Lancaster City Finance Director Kirk Medlin.

Lancaster neighbors will get to keep some of their money next year. The $38 million budget was presented during the council’s budget meeting.

South Carolina’s local option sales tax allows cities to offset some of the increases in the property tax amount.

“When we do that we can increase the millage that if we increase the credit factor, it’s not like a scale,” Medlin said. “It’s not like they’re both going up. One is balancing the other. It’s that they both move up the same amount then it ends up keeping the amounts flat for the taxpayer.”

Medlin says the city inadvertently built a reserve of about $1.5 million in the local option tax fund.

It allowed the city to increase the millage rate — which would normally increase what taxpayers pay — instead, the city expanded the local credit factor and kept property taxes flat.

“This is really sort of a one or two-year bridge to the growth that we have coming in 2026, ‘27, ‘28,” Medline said. “And so since we had that, though, we can use that this year and hopefully, next year to make sure that that money is, you know, that is staying flat and the taxpayers don’t have a situation where they’re having to see those increases right now until we can actually get that growth on the tax tables.”

Both the county and the city have seen massive growth in the last decade. The U.S. Census Bureau reported the county growing by nearly 9 percent from 2020 to 2022, making it the fastest growing in the Charlotte metro. And Worldpopulationreview.com projects a nearly 2 percent county population increase for 2023. Many of those new residents are heading straight for the city of Lancaster.

“We’ve noticed just a change in traffic,” said Angel Sams.

She says she’s happy to see people have an opportunity to save a little more money which will eventually help the economy.

Cheryl Miller can’t wait to see what her wallet looks like next year.

“I’m on disability, and the more I can keep in my pocket, the better off I am to pay the bills,” Miller said. “And those are outrageous enough as it is, but I don’t get to do but one monthly shop at the grocery store and I had to be very picky, but having the lower taxes is a big help.”

Medline warns that just because the population is booming doesn’t mean they can’t automatically roll over on tax rates.

“I think a lot of people are expecting, ‘Well we’ve got some revenue now because they see these houses being built,’” he said. “But that’s not really the case. It’s something where it’s a little bit more down the road. And that’s why we’re looking at fiscal year 2026 as really the first year where we can say, here’s the growth, here’s the actual change in terms of revenues that we’re having this organic as opposed to an increase in the tax rate.”