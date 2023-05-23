LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The sheriff’s office was called to address a fight that broke out Tuesday morning during a promotional ceremony at a Lancaster elementary school.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said two men engaged in a physical fight in a classroom at Brooklyn Springs Elementary School, and that students, other adults and school personnel also were present. The two men reportedly know each other and had a disagreement which led to the physical altercation.

The fight was short, the sheriff said, and other adults broke it up. Neither man received serious injuries, and no weapons were involved.

A school resource officer and other Lancaster deputies responded. Nobody was arrested at the school, and no charges have been made. The incident is being investigated, and charges will be made if the investigation indicates charges are appropriate.

“Incidents like this between adults visiting our schools set a very bad example for our children,” said Sheriff Barry Faile. “We are investigating the incident and talking with witnesses. We will take appropriate action when the investigation is complete, which will not take long.”

A post from Lancaster County Schools says that the school was placed on lockdown for the incident.

“This was a joyous day for so many that got interrupted by this poor behavior and we are sincerely sorry,” said the district’s Safety & Transportation Office Director Bryan Vaughn “The staff at Brooklyn Springs did a wonderful job keeping kids safe and we hurt for the kids who had to witness this event.”