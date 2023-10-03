LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Lancaster County emergency personnel say they transported four people after an early-morning wreck involving a food truck and an 18-wheeler.

Lancaster Fire said the road will take hours to clear.

Officials said the call went out for the wreck at 5:06 a.m. S.C. Highway Patrol and Lancaster Police blocked the road for the wreck. Officials said a detour for northbound motorists went onto North Corner Road.

Southbound travelers should take S.C. Highway route 5.

Queen City News was on the scene, and officials had roads blocked for the cleanup effort.