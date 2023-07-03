INDIAN LAND, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Indian Land-based Movement Mortgage has agreed to pay nearly $24 million over allegations that the company submitted false documents for federal mortgage programs.

The claims were made by two former employees-turned whistleblowers. They brought this case to the federal government back in 2018, which prompted an investigation.

As of a result of that investigation, federal prosecutors say Movement Mortgage violated the False Claims Act.

Company officials admitted to certifying material that did not meet requirements. The lawsuit says the conduct stretches all the way back to 2008.

Queen City News spoke with an attorney at the law firm representing the two whistleblowers in this case. Nelson Thomas says this type of mortgage fraud unfortunately happens more frequently than is reported on.

Nelson says it not only hurts the borrower in the long run, but also American taxpayers.

“They sent loans to people who really can’t afford them, and then what happens is it’s awful for those borrowers,” Nelson said. “Sure, they get the house, but they are foreclosed on. You know who else it hurts? It hurts the taxpayers, because any losses from that, the taxpayers are responsible for. The only person who wins is the lender. Everybody should be really grateful for the two whistleblowers in this case. Without them coming forward, this money would not be coming back to the taxpayers.”

We reached out to movement mortgage about the lawsuit.

A spokesperson responded with a statement — saying in part:

“We believe we have addressed these problems — and have agreed to the settlement so we can move on and continue to focus on our mission.”

The company says the loans in question make up less than half a percent of their total federal loans — during the time frame in which violations were happening.

Whistleblowers who notify the government about fraud can get between 15 and 30 percent of the settlement. In this case — these two individuals will be receiving $4 million.