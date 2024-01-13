INDIAN LAND, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — After seeing surveillance footage of a woman stealing liquor bottles from Southern Spirits in Indian Land, there are many questions. One of the more perplexing ones, however, is, “Where is she storing them?”

“I don’t know where those bottles got put,” said Southern Spirits General Manager Drew Podrebarac. “Even on social media, people are commenting some ideas where they might have been put, but no, I don’t know how she got them out of here.”

Southern Spirits is a locally owned business just over the state line on U.S. 521. Podrebarac touts its variety and selection, and probably for that reason, roughly 30 security cameras are keeping a close eye on the stock.

“Shopping local is super important,” Podrebarac said. “This is a family-owned business, and so anytime somebody steals, it’s a big problem. You feel it a lot more than, maybe, a larger corporation.”

A few days ago, those cameras captured a trio walking into the store and stealing multiple bottles from the Cognac, Armagnac and Brandy sections.

“I think they were just looking at more so price tags than maybe quality,” Podrebarac said.

Video shows a woman in a dress store away bottle after bottle. The suspects somehow made it past three cashiers on their way out.

“She got us,” the general manager said. “Somebody will recognize their faces, and we have three pretty clear pictures of them.”

The store now offers anyone who helps identify the three the opportunity to purchase some rare bourbon.

Podrebarac says their message to the ones with stick fingers would be: “Make it right. Either bring back the bottles and pay for them or prosecution if we catch them.”

The theft amounted to a few hundred dollars in liquor.