INDIAN LAND, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The high school boys basketball coach at Carmel Christian School has been arrested after a co-worker accused him of allegedly making sexual advances and contact in the office of his second job.

Joe Badgett, 57, was charged with second-degree sexual assault and battery Monday, May 8, by the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office. He and the alleged victim were working together at Movement Mortgage in 2022, when he would call her into his office for the reported criminal activity, a report from the sheriff’s office states.

There is no reference to the school.

The sheriff ‘s report says the contact started as hugging and evolved into Badgett turning to more sexual touching. She reported this to the sheriff’s office in October 2022, seeming “traumatized” while describing it.

The contact only took place in the office, the arrest report says. When confronted by the sheriff, Badgett said the relationship between was “very consensual” and that they were friends and liked each other.

Carmel Christian School is in Matthews, where Badgett has served as head coach since 2018 and also is listed as assistant athletic director. The Cougars achieved a 28-4 record last season won the N.C. Independent School Athletic Association playoffs state championship the year before.