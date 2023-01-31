INDIAN LAND, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A classroom assistant who was looking at inappropriate images on a classroom computer at Indian Land High School has resigned following an investigation, the Lancaster County School District announced Tuesday.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

The incident was reported last Thursday and prompted an immediate investigation, the district said. Once the unidentified employee was notified of the circumstances, the employee resigned.

District leaders said numerous students witnessed the incident in the classroom.

The staffer immediately left the school campus.