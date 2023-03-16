KERSHAW, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Kershaw man is facing multiple charges related to the sexual exploitation of minors, according to South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson.

Investigators say 32-year-old Seth William Headley had sexual contact with a minor, created and owned child sexual abuse material (CSAM), and encouraged a minor to engage in prostitution.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

Lancaster deputies arrested Headley on March 10. He is charged with the following:

Criminal sexual conduct with a minor, second degree.

Seven counts of felony sexual exploitation of a minor, first-degree.

Five counts of felony sexual exploitation of a minor, third-degree.

Promoting the prostitution of a minor.

Headley could face up to 20 years for each of the seven first-degree exploitation charges and up to 10 years for each of the five third-degree exploitation charges if convicted. His case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.