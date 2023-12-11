LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An inmate of the Lancaster County Detention Center has been charged with three counts of distribution of fentanyl, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED).

29-year-old Jonathan Levi Beam allegedly smuggled fentanyl into the detention center between Aug. 13, 2023, and Aug. 14, 2023.

Officials say Beam gave the drug to another inmate who confessed it was Beam who was the distributor.

During a cell search, 0.8 grams of fentanyl were found.

Beam remains at the Lancaster County Detention Center and the case will be prosecuted by the 6th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.