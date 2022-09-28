LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Lancaster County School District has declared this Friday an ‘E-Learning Day’ for schools due to projected severe weather from Hurricane Ian.

We have been watching the Hurricane all week in regards to the impact it may have on our school district. These decisions are never easy to make because no one can ultimately guarantee what will happen. Given that we have no guarantees we must make the best decision possible on the data and circumstances we have at present. Bryan Vaughn, Director of Communications & Safety

Lancaster County expects to experience windy conditions by mid-morning on Friday in portions of the county. Based on the totality of the circumstances, school officials said this Friday, Sept. 30, will be an ‘E-Learning Day’ for schools.

School and office buildings will be closed on Friday.

All afterschool programs including extracurricular activities beginning Friday, Sept. 30, and through the weekend will be closed. Friday night football games have been moved to Thursday, Sept. 29.

Our county is very big and stretches more than 45 miles from top to bottom. The latest weather predictions show parts of our county getting winds of 20 to 30 mph with wind gusts exceeding 40 mph. If this comes to fruition we will face dangers operating school buses and in transportation in general. Winds are clearly no friend of a high profile vehicle like a bus and could cause one to tip over or go off the road. We also have many employees, parents, and young drivers we are concerned about as well. We have to do what’s best for the district as a whole. Bryan Vaughn, Director of Communications & Safety

Governor Henry McMaster and state emergency leaders on Tuesday encouraged South Carolinians from the coast to the upstate to be prepared for impacts from Hurricane Ian.

“We are fully prepared for whatever comes,” said Gov. McMaster. “We’ve been through a lot of hurricanes and tornadoes and other storms together.”

Director Kim Stenson with the SC Emergency Management Division said the agency is working with state and local partners when it comes to preparedness and any possible action in terms of response to the storm.

He said residents should review their emergency plans and consider actions they need to take if threatened by the storm. That would include having bottled water and non-perishable food for every person in the family for a three-day period.

“It’s important for all of us to have emergency plans in place for whatever disaster situation we might encounter, Hurricane Ian is no different,” said Stenson. “Everyone should be their own emergency manager.”

South Carolina leaders said they are preparing for sporadic outages and say residents across the state should also be prepared for that possibility.