LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Dr. Jonathan Phipps announced Tuesday that he will retire early as superintendent of the Lancaster County School District.

In a letter to the school board, Phipps said he plans to retire on June 30, 2024, two years earlier than his contract with the district.

“After much thought and prayer, Michelle and I believe it is time to begin the next chapter of our lives,” he said in the letter.

The superintendent added that he was notifying the board early to help create a smooth transition into new leadership.

Phipps had spent much of his career in Lancaster County, serving as a teacher, assistant principal, principal, director of secondary education and superintendent.

“It has been my pleasure working with wonderful administrators, teachers, friends and staff. I hope this decision will enable the board of trustees to continue in the endeavor of Putting ALL Students First,” his statement concluded.