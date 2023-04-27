LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Lancaster County Schools sent parents of one middle school a message regarding a school threat in a written document on Thursday.

Buford Middle School officials sent parents a message about a student’s plans.

“Administration at Buford Middle School in cooperation with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a threat at the school,” the notification said. “A student has allegedly admitted to being the author of a written document that is considered a plan to harm named people at the school with specific detail. The document has been turned over to law enforcement, and the student has been removed from school pursuant to board policy and state due process laws.”

School officials did not locate weapons or dangerous devices at the school. They said all individuals mentioned in the document are “being notified directly by the school.”

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

We’re working to contact school and Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office officials to learn more about the incident.