LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Lancaster County school safety director Bryan Vaughn says he wants parents to know that he’s heard their concerns and complaints about rampant vaping in school bathrooms.

It’s an issue that’s frequently come up in parent meetings.

Vaping has become a significant issue across America. The FDA says in 2022, more than 2.5 million U.S. middle and high school students used e-cigarettes.

Vaughn says the issue is plaguing his district’s middle and high schools. He’s created a small task force of people who will watch restrooms for improper behavior, such as vaping.

“We’re going to be imploring some technology,” Vaughn said. “There are mechanisms and detectors that you can put in there to detect vape or THC aroma, and then it will send you a text message back to an administrator.”

The devices — which cost about $1,200 a piece — will go in hotspots around area high schools. The next stop is conducting a week-long audit to determine how many vaping cases come from the schools to assess the issue.

“We’ve had, just in the last two days, we confiscated about seven with one of our metal detector screenings a couple of days ago between a couple of schools,” he said. “We’ve actually confiscated a couple of vapes with THC cartridges in the last two days.”

Vaughn posted about the new initiative on Facebook — with parents in support of the idea. One mom said quote, “‘My daughter can now use the bathroom in peace. Thank you.’

“It’s one of those things where kids and parents, they want to be able to go into the restrooms and not be around it, and we understand that, and we need to do all we can to make sure that stuff isn’t being used on school grounds,” Vaughn said.

The district hopes to have the devices within 3-4 weeks. Initially, they plan to buy enough units to get a good sampling to test them in high schools. If the instruments turn out to work well, then they’ll move to middle schools.

In December, Hickory (N.C.) Public Schools installed vape detectors in all of their middle schools. According to the Hickory Daily Record, the school system received a $26,000 grant from a non-profit organization. School officials said they were considering in-school suspensions in addition to taking vape devices from violators. Other ideas included adding additional education for students and sending home parent education on handling student vaping.

Angela Simmons, director of Student Services for HPS, said physical education teachers were trained in the “Catch My Breath” program. Simmons told the newspaper that the program stresses the effects of vaping on a person’s lungs.