LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Lancaster man was arrested Tuesday on child sex charges after officers reportedly located child pornography on his computers.

Willie James Glass, 67, was charged with 10 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Lancaster Police said officers received a report from a computer store about possible child pornography being on a computer they were working on. Officers obtained the computer and obtained search warrants for that and Glass’ residence.

Several electronic devices were seized on scene, LPD said. The department fully expects to recover additional evidence on those devices.

LPD was assisted by Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office and Homeland Security to serve the warrants Wednesday at Glass’s residence and took him into custody.

This case is active and on-going.