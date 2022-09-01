Derrick Bernard Reid, 50, is charged with trafficking cocaine over 400 grams. (Courtesy: Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office)

LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man was arrested with over 1,000 grams of cocaine Wednesday, Aug. 31, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.

Derrick Bernard Reid, 50, is charged with trafficking cocaine over 400 grams.

Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Reid’s car near North Main Street when they saw him driving left of center.

While agents took care of the moving violation, a K-9 unit did an open-air sniff around the car. The dog alerted to the passenger side doors.

Authorities searched the vehicle and found a sealed package of compressed powder in a box. That substance tested positive for cocaine.

It was a kilo brick that weighed in at 1,045 grams.

“A kilo brick of Cocaine in that form would sell for $28,000.00 to $30,000.00,” said Sheriff Barry Faile. “However, that’s not how it’s sold on the street.”

Faile explained what would have happened if that brick had been cooked into crack cocaine.

“If the brick is cooked into crack cocaine, other substances are mixed with it, and the volume increases by 50 to 100%,” he said. “Its ultimate value would have been $150,000.00 or more.”

Reid’s bond was denied, and he remains incarcerated.