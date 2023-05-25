LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An investigation is underway by multiple agencies after a Lancaster officer shot and killed two dogs who were reportedly attacking his pets Thursday.

The violent encounter happened around 11:30 a.m. Thursday, May 25, at a home within the city limits of Lancaster. Authorities said an officer was taking an authorized break at home.

The Lancaster officer had let their dogs out into their fenced yard during their break and a short time later, two dogs reportedly came over from a neighboring home and started attacking the officer’s dogs from outside the fence.

The officer attempted to separate the animals as the attacking dogs tried to pull the officer’s dog through the fence, Lancaster Police said.

“After unsuccessfully attempting to force the two attacking dogs to release his dog, the officer fired his service weapon, striking each dog. Both dogs died at the scene,” Lancaster Police said in a released statement.

The officer’s dogs were taken to a nearby veterinarian for an examination. Both are expected to recover from their injuries, police said.

The Lancaster Police Department Professional Standards Division is conducting an internal investigation to determine if department policies were followed during this incident. Animal Control is determining if charges should be filed against the owner of the attacking dogs.