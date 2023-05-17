LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Tonya Ross is known in the community for speaking up about Lancaster County School District issues.

Lately, she’s been frustrated with the board’s recent reaction to several families’ gun safety concerns.

“They were just brushing off like they didn’t care,” she said. “You know? Thank you for coming, or whatever, and get a thank you letter. And that was it.”

Taking matters into her own hands, Ross asked board members to imagine themselves getting a phone call about a shooting at their children’s schools.

“They took it as a threat. And I felt like to me it was a slap in the face for you to think that I was threatening any of you or your loved ones,” Ross said. “But you don’t understand how these families feel. They get threats for real.”

That discussion prompted the district to change how it runs meetings.

“I fully understand that in the past, many of our constituents and community members have not shown modeled behavior,” said Lancaster County School Board Member Melvin Stroble. “I encouraged all of our speakers to not show behavior that we are asking of our students.”

New rules require parents to be there by 6:30 to walk through a metal detector — with a clear bag policy if necessary.

Anyone wishing to speak will be given a list of what can and can’t be discussed “along with other pertinent rules.”

But parents were outraged when the board moved public comments to the end of the meeting.

“So this, like you trying to silence the very people that put you in office because you want them to sit through it because they got out of there at 12 last night,” Ross said. “So they wanted people to sit in at 1230 last night or so before they spoke. And by then, they’ll really brush you off because they’re ready to go.”

After messages from parents, members voted to move the public comments back to the top of the meeting.

Queen City News requested the district’s comment but has yet to get a response.

Ross’s organization, “We The People Committee,” is working to bridge the communication gap between parents, students, teachers, and the district.

“There are so many things that need to be fixed,” Ross said.