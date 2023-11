INDIAN LAND, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Cleanup of an overturned logger truck on US-521 near the Carolina border stalled traffic for several hours on Monday, South Carolina Highway Patrol said.

troopers responded to calls regarding the overturned logger truck at midday on Monday on 521 near Indian Land.

Cleanup delayed traffic and a full reopening of the roadway for several hours. No injuries were reported and the cause of the truck overturning is unknown.