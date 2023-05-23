INDIAN LAND, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Lancaster County is the third-fastest-growing county in South Carolina.

Officials expect it to continue to grow very soon, with a new manufacturing company planting its roots in the county on June 1st.

“Within the metro region of Charlotte, we’re the top or fastest-growing county,” said Lancaster County Administrator Dennis Marstall. “So with all that, about 40,000 people make up the Indian Land area right adjacent to Charlotte, across the border from North Carolina.”

Snider Fleet Solutions announced it would consolidate its operations in Greensboro, N.C., and invest $6.9 million to bring 167 jobs to Indian Land.

“This transition allows the company to consolidate management operations, better-facilitating collaboration across its service groups,” according to the press release.

The company plans to move into an existing facility at 1081 Red Ventures Drive in Lancaster County.

“We are a very strong manufacturing base in Lancaster County. I think about 70% of our businesses are in manufacturing, [which is] really kind of a light industrial and some of that,” Marstall said. “Very much still into fabrics, cotton, you see some of that, but metal materials. We have a growing pharmaceutical company here. We also have a lot of retail, hospitality, and tourism. So we have a very diverse economy, which is what you want to have.”

Snider Fleet Solutions adds to the growing list of major corporations headquartered in Lancaster County, like Continental Tire and Founders Federal Credit Union, one of the nation’s largest credit unions.

Snider Fleet Solutions is one of the largest service providers in the transportation industry, with 80 locations nationwide, servicing over 75% of the United States. The company distributes new and retread commercial and industrial tires while offering mechanical services and technology solutions.

“Think about the income tax, the income [that] salaries will generate, but also having 167 people in a concentrated area where we have a thriving business already in the Indian Land area,” he said. “And so they will continue to bring [in] the residual money from sales tax growth shopping. But really, the primary driver is the income tax and then the property tax.”

Officials say the company plans to bring in already-filled roles, but they still expect hundreds of families to move in to take up the 167 jobs.

“They will have great housing options, and that’s part of the attractiveness, I think, for corporate location,” Marstall said. “We have housing types for a variety of income levels as well. And so they’ll find what their employees are looking forward to in terms of housing choices, housing options.”

The county already has about 5,000 homes under construction, so Marstall says there’s enough room for everyone.

“We are thrilled to have Snider Fleet Solutions call Lancaster County home! Their upcoming relocation and the 167 jobs they will create is a testament to the vibrant and growing economy in Lancaster County and South Carolina. We look forward to helping them get settled in their new Indian Land corporate office as they join the expanding list of corporate headquarters in Lancaster County,” Lancaster County Council Chair Steve Harper said in a statement.