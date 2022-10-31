LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Lancaster man has been arrested for inappropriately touching someone at school, according to the SC Law Enforcement Division.

Samual Earl Sinclair, 35, of Lancaster, has been charged with second-degree assault and battery.

The arrest warrant states that on Sept. 20, 2022, at Erwin Elementary School, located along Locustwood Ave., Sinclair placed his hands on the buttocks of someone without permission.

Sinclair blocked the doorway by which the victim attempted to exit and then leaned in, as if to kiss the person, the warrant said.

Sinclair was taken into custody on Thursday, Oct. 27, and booked at the Lancaster County Detention Center. This case will be prosecuted by the 6th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.