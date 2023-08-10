LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 45-year-old man has been accused of stabbing another person to death in Lancaster County, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies arrested Charles Tidwell Jr. on Thursday in the death of 24-year-old Stephen Lucas Amerson. Tidwell is facing the following charges:

Murder

First-degree burglary

Possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a violent crime

At 11:56 p.m. Wednesday, deputies responded to 1050 Old Landsford Road, where they found Amerson on the floor inside the house with apparent stab wounds.

Deputies worked to keep Amerson alert until Lancaster County Emergency Medical Services arrived and took over treatment. Emergency personnel took Amerson to the Medical University of South Carolina Lancaster Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

During the investigation, deputies arrived and interviewed people in the Old Landsford Road house. Tidwell became a suspect as officials learned of prior difficulties between the men.

According to the police report, witnesses said Tidwell burst into the house uninvited and stabbed Amerson before running from the crime scene. A sheriff’s office K-9 unit ran a track to a Fourth Street house.

After the resident gave permission for a search, authorities did not locate Tidwell. Evidence, however, led officials to obtain a search warrant and continue their investigation at Old Landsford Road.

Despite a search by deputies and Lancaster officers, Tidwell remained at large. Later Thursday morning, officials spotted Tidwell at Cross Street and arrested him after a short chase.

Authorities booked Tidwell into the Lancaster County Detention Center. Tidwell will appear before a magistrate Thursday or Friday morning for bond consideration.