LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Lancaster man has been charged with murder following a month-long search after the shooting deaths of another man and his dog.

According to the Lancaster Police Department, officers responded just before 1 a.m. on April 6 to a reported shooting in the 300 block of Hughes Street. Upon arrival, they reportedly located a male inside the residence who has sustained multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported by Lancaster EMS to MUSC-Lancaster, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The victim was identified as Timothy Scott Barbee, 51, of Lancaster. Inside the home, officers also observed a deceased dog that had been shot, as well as multiple shell casings, police said.

On Monday, May 15, Derrick Brown, 35, was taken into custody by South Carolina Law Enforcement agents, Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office and Lancaster County Multi-Jurisdictional Violent Crimes Task Force in Kershaw County.

Brown is being charged with murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, malicious injury to animals, first-degree burglary and possession of a firearm or ammunition by a person convicted of a violent felony. A Municipal Court Judge denied him bond on Tuesday.

Lancaster County Sheriff Barry Faile said they located an important witness in Spartanburg County, which led them to Florence County. That’s where a search was conducted and sent them to Kershaw County where Brown was reportedly located and arrested.

“This was really great work by the members of the Violent Crimes Task Force,” Lancaster PD Chief Don Roper said in statement. “We appreciate them working with our investigators to quickly resolve this homicide and make an arrest to clear the case. Our community is fortunate to have this strong working relationship between the sheriff’s office and the police department.”