LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man was found dead in the road from a shooting in Lancaster Wednesday afternoon, police say.

According to the Lancaster Police Department, officers responded around 4:20 p.m. Dec. 27 to the 100 block of Willow Lake Road. Officers reportedly found a male with a gunshot wound lying in the road.

Lancaster Emergency Services transported the victim to MUSC Lancaster for treatment, where he died from his injuries.

Officers say they have identified a person of interest. This case is under investigation by Lancaster Police Department and the Lancaster County Multijurisdictional Violent Crime Task Force.

Anyone with information about this incident or any other investigation should contact the Lancaster Police Department at 803-283-3313, Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3313 or the Anonymous Tip Line 803-289-6040.