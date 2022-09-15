LANCASTER, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man driving a motorcycle was struck and killed by a pickup truck in Lancaster County Wednesday afternoon, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Trooper said the incident happened just after 3:40 p.m. on Douglas Road near Sims Drive.

Highway Patrol said the driver of the pickup truck was traveling westbound on Douglas Road and tried to turn left into a private driveway when the truck collided with an eastbound motorcycle.

The driver of the motorcycle, identified as 34-year-old Paul Culp, died from his injuries on the scene, the coroner’s office confirmed.

The driver of the pickup truck was not injured, troopers said.

The crash remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office.