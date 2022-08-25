LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Tackling gun violence in Lancaster is high on newly appointed Lancaster police chief Don Roper’s priority list.

He was introduced to the community as the new man in charge after the city went more than a year without a permanent chief, and he’s ready to hit the ground running.

“My name is Don Roper, and I’m proud to be the new police chief for the Lancaster police department,” he said. “I believe in working together to create the best environment possible for our community.”

Roper has been in law enforcement for 35 years.

He began his career in 1987 with the Gastonia Police Department and was there for 26 years before moving to the Mount Holly Police Department as police chief for nine years.

His time with Mt. Holly ended on Aug. 1, and now he’s in Lancaster. Roper says he understands a bevy of issues are plaguing the Lancaster community.

Gun violence has been on the rise lately concerning neighbors. Roper believes partnerships between law enforcement and the community will tackle that issue and other problems.

“These types of issues are not the type of issues that we are going to be able to arrest ourselves out of,” Roper said. “We have to have a comprehensive partnership with the community, community leaders, the faith community, with our partner law enforcement agencies, the solicitor’s office, and with families. Let’s talk to families, find out what areas some issues that we can work out as problem solvers to resolve those issues before those issues become a problem where violence is resorted to.”

The community had two interim police chiefs, Phillip Hall and Brian Small, for the last 18 months while the department searched for a permanent hire.

Lancaster Mayor Alston Devenny says Roper was located and interviewed through the consultation service the council hired in February.

It was a unanimous decision to appoint him to the position.

“We as a council were looking for a leader, a leader who could mentor and make our department even better than it is,” DeVenny said.

Folks in the community say they’re excited about getting to know chief Roper and hope the same issues from the past few years don’t continue.

Roper was appointed on Aug. 19.