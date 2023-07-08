LANCASTER (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person has been arrested, and two others are on the run after two shootings within a half mile of each other, according to Lancaster Police.

Officers say they have arrested 18-year-old Lancaster resident Frederick Wade Jr. in connection to a shooting in the 800 block of East Dunlap Street. He is charged with the following:

Three counts of attempted murder

Possession of a weapon during a violent crime

Discharging a firearm into a vehicle

Property damage to an occupied dwelling

Breach of peace high and aggravated.

According to police, 21-year-old Lancaster resident Kevontae Jones has been charged with three counts of attempted murder after a different shooting just blocks away. A vehicle was shot into and a female minor was hurt in the 700 block of East Archer Street.

The juvenile had non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital. She was later released, officials state.

Police say they are also searching for 21-year-old Marterrious Hannah and a teen suspect in connection to the Archer Street shooting. The public’s help is requested to find them.

While they were conducting search warrants, officers say they found multiple items including three rifles and three handguns. Both shootings are under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact one of the following: