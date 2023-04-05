LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Parents in Lancaster County say they are fed up with the top leadership in the district and they want the superintendent out.

They organized a second petition, this one received hundreds of signatures within a few hours.

“We would much rather have him leave like now.. now, ” concerned grandparent Sandy McGarry said.

Those feelings sum up how nearly 240 other parents feel in Lancaster County. They want the Superintendent Dr. Jonathan Phipps to resign immediately. During the March 21st school board meeting, Phipps announced his decision to retire two years early.

He has been with the district since 2017.

“There’s been so many problems that we’ve seen between the parents, the children, financials, everything that has gone wrong. And so it’s better for him to just step out of the picture now so that we can get the healing process started and the hiring process started or the interview process started and move on to the hiring process and get him out of the picture,” McGarry said.

One parent emailed Queen City News along with the Lancaster County Board of Trustees and state representatives saying in part “During the countable years and currently, Mr. Jonathan Phipps’s leadership qualities have failed parents, school-aged children, and the district in its entirety. Mr. Jonathan Phipps has displayed an imbalance of independence, lack of direction, lack of transparency, and manipulation. Mr.Jonathan Phipps has implemented and executed boundary-crossing, absence of empathy, lack of listening, encouragement of unethical actions, and has shown an inability to deal with high-pressure situations. As a result of Mr. Jonathan Phipps’s ineffective leadership qualities, I am writing this letter requesting the immediate removal and replacement of Mr. Jonathan Phipps from the Lancaster County School District. Our Lancaster County School District needs an adequate, suitable, and competent leader that can rebuild our school district and begin putting our children first!”

The district responded to Queen City News’ request for comment, saying “The district has no official comment on this issue. The relationship between the board of trustees and the superintendent is a personnel matter and will be treated in accordance [with] our normal guidelines in referencing personnel issues“

Charlene Hunter, who immediately signed the petition, says that is a response she is used to.

“When parents submit [the district with the] threats that their students have been threatened with, they have no comment. When we ask for help from the district, it ‘Maybe it is a problem with the teacher,’ ‘Maybe the teacher is the one having problems.’ Their answer is always no comment,” she said.

One of the main reasons she signed the petition is because of financial reasons.

“There have been some financial uncertainties because before a county goes under a fiscal watch, they get a pretty much a three-year warning that something is amiss. And we’ve been under a fiscal watch now for the past two years. It is time for Mr. Phipps to move on and leave the citizens and children of Lancaster County alone,” Hunter said.

She says the next superintendent needs to be what she calls a true leader who cares about the district’s students and listens to teachers. She says the number of signatures on the petition signals a need for change.

“The community can see that this leader is no longer the one that can represent our children in the way that we need them to be represented,” she said.

Phipps is set to retire next June.