LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — South Carolina Highway Patrol reported a hit-and-run pedestrian death on Great Falls Highway Monday night.

The incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. on Great Falls Highway near Lymon Reece Road. There are few details in the incident. Lancaster County Coroner’s Office is handling the deceased.

Queen City News is tracking CRIME in your area 🚨 >> Latest stories here

Authorities are looking for help in finding an unknown vehicle. South Carolina Highway Patrol said the investigation is ongoing. Call 803-283-8585 to report tips.