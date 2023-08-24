LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was struck and killed in Lancaster County, South Carolina State Highway Patrol said Thursday.

Troopers responded to calls regarding the incident around 9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23, by Airport Road. A pedestrian was found suffering from injuries and was pronounced dead.

An initial investigation revealed a van was traveling northbound and struck the pedestrian walking along the road, troopers said.

There is no mention of any charges at this time, and the victim’s identity has not yet been released. This remains an active investigation.