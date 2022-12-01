INDIAN LAND, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An incident on an Indian Land High School bus in October that caused a 14-year-old girl to lose consciousness remains unexplained, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said Thursday that the investigation into the cause of symptoms experienced by a number of students, the bus driver and an EMS worker yielded no clear results.

“We simply were unable to determine what caused these folks to fall ill,” Sheriff Barry Faile said.

In November, investigators said they collected samples of a “suspicious powdery substance” found on the floor near the back of the bus.

The Sheriff’s Office said a review of bus camera footage showed the substance on the bus much earlier in the day, but no symptoms were reported by anyone at that time.

The test results from several items sent to SLED showed that no controlled substances or any other substances which could have caused the symptom were detected in the samples submitted, authorities said.

The sheriff’s office also said interviews did not reveal information about the nature of any substance which caused the symptoms or its source.

“Our investigators pursued every lead,” Sheriff Faile said.

The sheriff said investigators would continue to pursue any additional information they receive.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388 or Midlands Crimestoppers.