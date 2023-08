LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.

Danny Squires was last seen Thursday morning, Aug. 17, in the area of Lynwood Drive in Lancaster.

He was last seen wearing black pants, a white t-shirt, and no shoes, deputies said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 803-283-3388.