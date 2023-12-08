LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An accused serial burglar connected to at least ten incidents is in custody following a police chase, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said.

Demarko McClinton, 27, of Lancaster, faces multiple charges including burglary and gun possession during a violent crime. Deputies said a gun was stolen during one of the robberies.

Records show that during October and November of 2023, McClinton stole snacks, money, and video recording material during ten attempted robberies, including some thefts that occurred on the same day, the sheriff’s office said.

The businesses ranged from auto-related companies to lawn maintenance businesses. McClinton was arrested last week following a police chase that the South Carolina Highway Patrol assisted with. He is currently being held without bond.