LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An investigation has begun into a shooting that occurred in Lancaster County, authorities said on Wednesday.

Officers responded to calls regarding the incident on E. Springs Street around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday night. A 25-year-old man was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was transported to an area medical center in stable condition.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

An unnamed person of interest, initially identified as a suspect, is in custody, however, no charges have been filed at this time.