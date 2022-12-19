LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The skeletal remains found by a deer hunter in Heath Springs have been positively identified, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday.

Heath Springs resident Thomas Hannah, 59, was reported missing on November 21st. Over the next several weeks, multiple agencies including SLED became involved.

On December 11th, a deer hunter reported what appeared to them to be skeletal remains in a wooded area near Beaver Creek Road, records showed.

The coroner was able to positively identify the remains as Hannah. There is no mention of foul play.