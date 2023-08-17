LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Lancaster County inmate died Thursday, Aug. 17, four days after being found unresponsive in his cell, the sheriff’s office reported.

James Richard Horton, 44, was discovered Sunday on his bed at the Lancaster County Detention Center. He shared a cell with two other inmates.

The sheriff’s office said corrections personnel immediately began providing emergency aid as Lancaster County Emergency Medical Services personnel were summoned. EMS had reportedly just left the detention center on an unrelated matter and quickly returned.

EMS treated Horton and transported him to a medical facility, where he was admitted for treatment. He remained under hospital care until he died at approximately 11 a.m. Thursday, the sheriff’s office said.

“Our prayers and condolences are extended to Mr. Horton’s family and friends,” said Sheriff Barry Faile.

The cause of Horton’s medical condition is unknown. The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office is scheduling an autopsy, and the circumstances surrounding the death will be investigated by South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the coroner’s office.

The sheriff’s office said at the time Horton was discovered, inmates were being temporarily moved out of individual cells within the 12-unit cell block for routine cleaning of the cells. The agency noted that unless inmates are locked in their cells, they are free to move about the block’s common areas. Inmates were not locked in their cells when Horton was discovered.

No other inmates allegedly reported to corrections staff that Horton was experiencing a medical emergency. He did not appear to have any physical injuries when he was discovered.