LANCASTER COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Lancaster County school bus crashed Monday after the driver suffered a medical emergency, according to district officials.

Officials said the bus was traveling on Baskins Hill Road when it left the roadway and struck a canopy next to a house.

Lancaster County School District spokesperson Bryan Vaughn said the driver, Boyce Outen, suffered a medical emergency that caused him to become incapacitated.

GPS data reportedly showed that the bus was traveling less than 10 mph when it left the roadway and crashed.

The homeowner, who is also a nurse, rendered aid until EMS arrived. Outen remains hospitalized and is in stable condition, Vaughn said.

A student was also taken to the hospital with injuries from the crash and was in stable condition.

“This amplified how lucky we were,” Vaughn said. “Fortunately, everyone survived.

Vaughn credited Outen with bringing the bus to a slow enough speed so that minimal contact occurred.