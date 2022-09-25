LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A teenage girl who was an innocent bystander was struck and killed by bullets when shots were fired into an apartment complex from a car driving by Sunday, the Lancaster Sheriff’s Office said Sunday.

Deputies responded to calls regarding gunshots around 1 a.m. Sunday at the Foxwood Apartments on Country Club Road in Kershaw. No victims were reported at that time, however, around 7 a.m. a woman in an apartment downstairs called 911 stating her 15-year-old niece was on a couch with gunshot wounds. Medic pronounced the teen dead on the scene.

An initial investigation revealed that the gunshots likely came from a car that was traveling on the road and sped off. There is no evidence a second shooting occurred and the victim is believed to have suffered the gunshot wounds during the 1 a.m. shooting.

The sheriff’s office said the teen girl was in town visiting relatives for the weekend.

There is no motive given yet in the shooting or mention of an arrest and this remains an active investigation.